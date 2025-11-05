FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'Desi' Bollywood star cheated on 'educated' wife multiple times, she kept forgiving him but..., says detective; Redditors think it's Akshay Kumar

Tanya Puri, a private detective, has claimed that a top Bollywood actor has been involved with much younger actresses. His wife confronted him after their kids also got to know about their father. Redditors are guessing the couple being talked about is Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 09:35 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

'Desi' Bollywood star cheated on 'educated' wife multiple times, she kept forgiving him but..., says detective; Redditors think it's Akshay Kumar
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar
A private detective, known for working on several high-profile cases in the film industry, recently shared details about an infidelity investigation involving a prominent Bollywood actor. She revealed that his wife's manager had hired her to look into the husband's activities. During the inquiry, she uncovered evidence that the actor had been unfaithful and was involved in multiple affairs with young actresses.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, detective Tanya Puri said, "I think there are lots of extramarital cases in Bollywood, but people don’t talk about it. They want to show a perfect image. I’m talking about a couple who aren’t very old, who tied the knot early 2000s. In their relationship, the husband very openly cheats and he is involved with much young actresses. He has done 2–3 films, in which many cases of him being involved with young actresses have come out."

She added, "His wife also knows about this, and even their children know about it. He has two grown children in the industry. The kids are very well aware of what their father does, but in front of the cameras they are perfect couple. Wife is very educated, husband is a desi Munda and they work very well with each other in front of the camera. But behind the scene he has slept with a lot of women."

Sharing details about the investigation, Tanya further stated, "We got the case from one of the managers. The wife gave the manager the right to approach us. We investigated on the actor and realised he is involved in a lot of places. He would give a lot of things to the actresses as a favour for what they would get back to him. The wife confronted him about hiring a detective and he accepted everything. His inconsistent behaviour was showing everything. He was travelling to places his films were not even schedule. There was a lot of inconsistency in his stories, and that’s why the wife doubted him and hired us."

Without revealing any names, she concluded, "She decided to do this almost after 20 years of their marriage. For the couple, physical intimacy with another person wasn’t cheating. She kept forgiving him, but eventually her patience ran out after the kids got involved. It must have become very embarrassing for her. For her perhaps emotional cheating was a bigger deal than physical cheating."

As her clips went viral on the popular Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip, several users guessed that the couple being talked about is Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. One Reddit user said, "Akshay Twinkle confirmed. By grown up kids, she meant not toddlers/babies sorts. Aur agar story ka source fake bhi hai, we still know Akshay cheats on Twinkle. But he should stop because everyone is aware now and he should think about what his kids will have to face now and later." Another added, "Twinkle stated in his latest chat show (Too Much With Kajol & Twinkle) that she doesn't has any problem with physical infidelity. All the hints also point towards them. They married in 2001. Akshay is ekdum desi munda, and Twinkle is an author so well-educated."

READ | Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja makes shocking statement, says she knows about his affair with 30-year-old Marathi actress but...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
