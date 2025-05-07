Stating that Operation Sindoor is India's response to Pakistan for the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Kangana Ranaut said, "Husbands of our mothers and daughters were killed right in front of their eyes. Those deaths are being avenged now."

Two weeks after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 innocent people, the Indian armed forces carried out precision military strikes against nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as a part of Operation Sindoor in the wee hours on Wednesday, May 7. Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood actress and Member of Parliament, has now extended her support towards India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, and wished for the safety and success of the Indian armed forces.

Speaking to the news agency ANI in Delhi, the multiple National Award-winning actress said, "Is samein desh yuddh mein hain. Hum sab bahut zyada nervous hain. Apni jo sena hai, jo humari raksha karti hain. Bhagwan unki raksha karein. Unko bahut zyada kaamyaabi de. Hum sab prayer kar rahe hain ke humara desh khatre se dur rahe...Woh kehte hain na ki humein khatra nahi hai, hum hi khatra hain (The country is at war right now, so obviously, we are all very nervous. But our security forces are protecting us, and we all must pray that may God protect them and help them succeed in their missions. We should all pray that the country be safe from all kinds of dangers. We are not in danger, but we are the danger)."

"Hum sab ka manobal Pradhan Mantriji ke saath hai. Pradhan Mantriji ne Operation Sindoor ka naam diya. Jo humari betiyaan hain aur jo humari mataaon ke saath sabko shoot kiya, yeh un kayi khoonon ka badla liya ja raha hai. Hum sab desh ki kaamyaabi ki prathna karte hain (We all are standing in support of PM Modi ji. PM Modi ji has named this mission Operation Sindoor, because the husbands of our mothers and daughters were killed right in front of their eyes. Those deaths are being avenged now)", Kangana further added.

#WATCH | Delhi: On #OperationSindoor, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, " Country is in a war and we are all nervous. Our security forces protect us, may God protect them...PM Modi named this operation as Operation Sindoor. At the sight of our mothers and daughters, their husbands were… pic.twitter.com/ymlUHvxVx7 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

Meanwhile, Operation Sindoor was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

