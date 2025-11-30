FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'Desh ko ek bahut hi bada jhatka laga hai': Salman Khan remembers Dharmendra on Bigg Boss 19, says 'I wish I wasn't...'

Talking about Dharmendra's demise on Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan said, "Yeh hafta waise hi jo guzra hai, manatein maang kar, prarthnayein karke, aansuon ke saath guzra hai."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 05:24 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

'Desh ko ek bahut hi bada jhatka laga hai': Salman Khan remembers Dharmendra on Bigg Boss 19, says 'I wish I wasn't...'
Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 19 and Dharmendra
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan paid his tribute to late Bollywood legend Dharmendra and said his death has been a "massive shock" for the entire nation. The Sholay actor breathed his last on Monday, aged 89. His acting career spanned over six decades.

Salman spoke of the late actor during the episode of his reality show Bigg Boss 19. "Yeh hafta waise hi jo guzra hai, manatein maang kar, prarthnayein karke, aansuon ke saath guzra hai. Desh ko ek bahut hi bada jhatka laga hai, fans ko ek bahut hi bada jhatka laga hai. Industry ko ek bahut hi bada sadma pahuncha hai. (This past week has passed with prayers, supplications and tears. The entire nation has suffered a massive shock, the fans have been deeply shaken, and the industry has received a huge blow)," he said.

"I guess aap samajh rahe hain main kinki baat kar raha hoon. Anyway, God bless his soul. I wish I wasn’t doing this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar, but life goes on (I guess you understand who I’m talking about. Anyway, God bless his soul. I wish I wasn’t doing this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar, but life goes on)," he added.

Salman was also present at the prayer meet, which was held on Thursday. The Deol family organised the prayer meet, titled Celebration of Life, on the serene lawns of Hotel Taj Lands End in suburban Bandra. Besides Salman, it was attended by several celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Jackie Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty, Ameesha Patel, Fardeen Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Sonu Sood, Anu Malik, Subhash Ghai, Abbas-Mastan, Anil Sharma, Karan Johar and Rekha.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
