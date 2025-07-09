Delnaaz Irani on her 'never-ending struggle', says film industry is not for...: 'When I started, there were fewer actors' | Exclusive

Television and film actress Delnaaz Irani opens up about her career, the competition she's facing after the boom of OTT, and the myths people have about the film industry.

Actress Delnaaz Irani opens up about the constant struggle an actor has to face, regardless of their experience. The Kal Ho Naa Ho actress says, “Personally speaking, I love acting, that’s my passion. I’m not here just for fame or success. Of course, those things come with time and experience, but if you’re truly passionate about your craft, the profession never feels like a burden. Because I’m happy about my passion, and honestly, I don’t think I’d be doing anything else besides acting."

Delnaaz on 'never-ending' struggle

Irani asserts that there’s a constant hustle. Recalling her career from the 1990s, and how the scenario has changed, she adds, "Back in the early ’90s, when I started, there were fewer actors, and competition was limited. But with the rise of daily soaps and now OTT, the industry has expanded, and so have the challenges. The struggle never really ends, it just changes form. But I enjoy that struggle. I believe that’s the key: how well you enjoy the hustle is what truly matters. Reinventing yourself, staying passionate, that’s what keeps you going.”

'Film industry is not for easy money': Delnaaz Irani

From the outside, acting might look glamorous, but after it’s all about how passionate you are about the profession, she says. “It really depends on how passionate you are and how true you are to your craftsmanship. A lot of people come into this industry for the glamour or with the hope of fast and easy money. There’s this idea that it’s all a bed of roses and anyone can do it, but that doesn’t sit well with me. Because passion speaks. The craft, the hard work, the preparation, it all matters, and it comes with a lot of responsibility.”

Delnaaz quips, “No role is ever truly easy. Every character you take on demands something different from you, and that’s where the challenge lies. Acting might look effortless on screen, but there’s a lot of effort behind it. And only if you're genuinely dedicated can you keep going, role after role, and continue to grow.”

What keeps Delnaaz inspired at work?

Talking about how she keeps herself inspired, she says, “When I take on long projects, it’s never just about the money or the role. I also look at the people around me, how the working environment is, and how the situations are on set. I can’t exert myself for a role and wake up every morning feeling unhappy. I believe when I leave for work, it has to be with a happy heart. I need to feel excited about what I’m going to do.”

She adds, “Whether it's the production house, the creatives, the script—it all needs to be in balance. And after working for so many years, I’m grateful that I now have the option to pick and choose my work. God has been kind to give me opportunities that have helped me grow as an actor. And I always make sure that I love what I’m doing—because only then can you give your 100%, especially on long, demanding projects.”