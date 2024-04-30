FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi HC takes BIG step on plea seeking ban on OTT series UP 77 based on late gangster Vikas Dubey, issues notice to...

The petition has been filed by Vikas Dubey's widow, Richa, under Article 226 of the Constitution. She has asked the court to halt the certification, release, streaming, promotion, and exhibition of UP 77, which is set to be released on Waves OTT on December 25.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 12:06 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

    The Delhi High Court has issued a notice on a plea seeking a ban on the upcoming web series titled UP 77, which is reportedly based on the life of gangster Vikas Dubey. The petition was filed ahead of the series' scheduled release on December 25, 2025. The plea alleges that the series deals with sensitive events that are still under legal and public scrutiny. 

    The matter was taken up by Justice Sachin Datta, who issued a notice to the Union government and the producers of the web series. The matter will be heard on Wednesday. The petition has been filed by Vikas Dubey's widow, Richa, under Article 226 of the Constitution. She is represented by Advocate Azra Khan. The petitioner has asked the court to halt the certification, release, streaming, promotion, and exhibition of UP 77, which is set to be released on Waves OTT on December 25.

    The plea alleges that no written, oral, or implied consent was ever sought or obtained from the petitioner for portraying identifiable characters, names, relationships, incidents, and private events connected with her and her family. It is claimed that the series sensationalises and fictionalises deeply private aspects of her life, including incidents within the marital home and events following her husband's death, resulting in a grave invasion of her privacy, dignity, and reputation, which are protected under Article 21 of the Constitution.

    The petition further states that the makers of the series have publicly promoted it as being "based on true events," "inspired by real incidents," and a "real-life story." Reference has been made to promotional clips and social media posts uploaded on the official Instagram handle of the OTT platform, which, according to the petitioner, unmistakably depict her deceased husband, his alleged activities and death, as well as her marital relationship, family life, and private interactions, without authorisation.

    Vikas Dubey was gunned down by the Uttar Pradesh Police in 2020 in an encounter killing, when he allegedly tried to flee from their custody. He had more than 60 criminal cases registered against him. He was linked to the murder of a minister of state and was also the prime accused in a separate incident involving the killing of eight policemen during an attempted arrest. (With inputs from ANI)

