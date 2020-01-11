Headlines

Delhi HC restrains Chhapaak screening from Jan 15 without credit to acid attack survivor’s lawyer

The restraint was issued by Justice Pratibha M. Singh who said that the order will be effective from January 15 for multiplexes and live streaming apps while for other platforms it would be effective from January 17.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 12, 2020, 12:17 AM IST

Deepika Padukone's maiden production Chhapaak is a story of the triumph of an acid attack survivor. 

The film which released Friday is grabbing headlines for a lot of reasons. 

While some are criticizing Deepika for visiting Jawaharlal Nehru University where she stood in solidarity with the students against the attack on campus last Sunday, some are siding with her, urging people to watch Chhapaak and support the movie and the actress.

Now, the Delhi High Court on Saturday restrained the makers from releasing the film without giving credit to real-life attack survivor Lakshmi Agarwal's lawyer Aparna Bhat who represented her in her legal battle.

The restraint was issued by Justice Pratibha M. Singh who said that the order will be effective from January 15 for multiplexes and live streaming apps while for other platforms it would be effective from January 17.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh's government on Friday exempted entertainment tax on the movie and on Saturday announced that they would honor the Padmaavat actress at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA Awards). 

The state is going to host the awards ceremony for the first time since its inception in 2000. 

PC Sharma, State Public Relations Miniter announced the plan after Chief Minister Kamal Nath's approval.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had also tweeted in support of Deepika's Chhapaak and said, "The film depicts such heinous crimes like acid attack on women in society and raises awareness. People should watch it with families."

