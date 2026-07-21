Delhi Crime-fame Richie Mehta's Phoolan to premiere at TIFF 2026 ahead of OTT release on Prime Video

Phoolan, based on the life of India's Bandit Queen Phoolan Devi, will premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2026. The Prime Original film is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Richie Mehta, who previously directed Delhi Crime Season 1 for Netflix and Poacher for Prime Video.

Richie Mehta's upcoming film Phoolan, a Prime Original, has been selected for a Special Presentation at the 51st edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where it will be screened on September 16 at 6 PM ET at the Princess of Wales Theatre. Inspired by I, Phoolan - The Autobiography of India's Bandit Queen by Phoolan Devi, the Hindi action drama revisits a defining chapter in her life, when thousands of armed men surrounded an entire village in an attempt to kill her.

Written and directed by the acclaimed filmmaker, Phoolan is produced by Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Kanwal Kohli and Mehta himself. In 2019, Mehta created, wrote and directed all episodes of Netflix’s Delhi Crime, based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape case. The critically acclaimed series went on to win the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2020. The filmmaker also created and directed the Malayalam language crime drama miniseries Poacher for Prime Video in 2024.

Set in the heartland of India, Phoolan chronicles the journey of an impoverished 17-year-old girl who rose to become one of the country’s most infamous outlaws and the target of nearly 2,000 heavily armed men. The film centres on a brutal 48-hour siege, promising an intense retelling that breaks away from the conventions of action cinema. Sneha Kumari stars in the titular role, with Anurag Thakur, Vikram Pratap Singh, Aakash Dahiya, Prateek Pachori and Dev Dutt Budholiya playing key characters.

Widely regarded as one of the world's premier film festivals, TIFF showcases acclaimed films and filmmakers from across the globe. The festival's 51st edition will be held from September 10 to September 20, 2026, with Phoolan set to screen in the Special Presentations section before premiering exclusively on the OTT platform Prime Video.

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