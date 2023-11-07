Headlines

Delhi court grants divorce to Honey Singh, ex-wife Shalini Thakur withdraws domestic abuse allegations after settlement

Honey Singh and ex-wife Shalini Talwar ended their marriage after 13 years and Shalini also withdrew allegations of physical abuse after settlement.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 09:13 PM IST

On Tuesday, the Delhi Court granted divorce to singer-rapper Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar after nearly 13 years of marriage. As per a Hindustan Times report, Paramjit Singh, Principal judge family court allowed the second motion filed in the matter. This puts an end to nearly two-and-a-half-year-long litigation. 

According to the Hindu Marriage Act, a second motion is moved after a period of six to 18 months from when the divorce petition is lodged. The period granted of interregnum is intended to give time and opportunity to the parties to reflect on their move to seeking divorce. 

The portal quoted, Honey's advocate Ishan Mukherjee, who confirmed, "The second motion has been granted and the divorce decree has been issued." Ishan refused to comment further as it comes under a private matrimonial matter. 

Honey and Shalini's wedding 

Honey got married to Shalini Talwar in January 2011 and after 11 years of marriage, in September 2022, a divorce petition was mutually moved in the family court under section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act. The court accepted the petition granting them an interregnum period of six months.

When Shalini accused Honey of domestic violence

In August 2021, Shalini approached Delhi Tis Hazari Court and filed a case of domestic violence against Honey Singh. A few days after the case was filed, Honey Singh took to social media and called the allegations "odious", "false" and "malicious". Reportedly, the allegations were withdrawn after the parties settled.

