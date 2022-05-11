Dejavu Entertainments & Events is synonymous with the best Bollywood parties in Dubai

Why do you believe that Dubai's nightlife is fascinating? Because if there is anything in this world that can put an end to your monotonous working week, it has to be the vibrancy of Dubai. Speaking of which, we remember Dejavu Entertainments & Events, which organises the best nightlife events in Dubai with extravagant Bollywood ingredients.

Founded by Rahul Kaul in the year 2012, Dejavu Entertainments & Events has a monopoly on Bollywood parties in Dubai. It has arranged a slew of breathtaking events, which has made it the epitome of lively nightlife events. Let’s see how Dejavu hosts the best Bollywood parties in Dubai, shall we?

Dejavu emerged with the motto of delivering a memorable experience. By creating a vibrant ambience in the most prestigious clubs in Dubai, Dejavu has emerged as a name of high standing. It has Boudoir and INKA as its prime locations. Apart from that, it bestows the best music that lets energy flow through you. Dejavu has collaborated with DJ Shadow, Chetas, Lemon, Aqeel, etc.

It is needless to say, all the parties by Dejavu are one of a kind. But what makes them even more unprecedented is the appearance of remarkable faces. Do you want to know which ones?

Besides its rip-roaring music and super effervescent aura, Dejavu also has guests from the alleys of Tinsel Town like Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Nora Fatehi, Akshay Kumar, Yo Yo Honey Singh and many more A-lister Bollywood celebs. Being the leading event company, the founder of Dejavu, Rahul Kaul says, "Dejavu was built on the idea of revamping the experience for everyone attending the event. We put our heart into making every event bigger, better and more buoyant."

A few super-hit and the best Bollywood parties that Dejavu Entertainment & Events have held are the world's first Bollywood Music Cruise Party which had 24 hours of live entertainment throughout its 3-day sail. Dejavu Entertainments & Events is also planning to dominate India and London with the classiest parties.

