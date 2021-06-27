VIRAL! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh raise a toast in UNSEEN wedding photos

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in Italy in November 2018. The two shared beautiful wedding pictures back then. However today to our sheer luck, some unseen pictures from their wedding got leaked.

Ranveer and Deepika in one of the photos can be seen dressed in their wedding attire, with a glass of Champaign in their hands while facing the front. In another one, they can be seen sitting in their car after their wedding and in the third picture they are glaring at each other post making a toast.

For the unversed, after dating each other for about seven years, the couple made their relationship official on social media by announcing that they will get married in 2018. They held the occasion in a close ceremony in the presence of their respective families and some close friends in Italy. The couple strictly maintained a no-phone policy for their guests so that none of their wedding pictures gets leaked.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actors will be sharing screen space in Kabir Khan’s sports drama ‘83’ where Ranveer will essay the role of cricketer Kapil Dev and she will play his wife Romi Dev. The couple also has Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ in their basket.

Apart from that, Ranveer also has ‘Takht’ in his pipeline and Deepika has Shakun Batra’s next, ‘Fighter’, Nag Ashwin’s with Prabhas and 'The Intern' with Amitabh Bachchan