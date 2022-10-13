Deepika Padukone rubbishes divorce rumours with Ranveer Singh in Meghan Markle's podcast

File photo

For a long time now, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been giving us big romance goals. But recently, online rumours about their divorce appeared. Later, Ranveer's post for Deepika rubbished the speculations of their divorce.

Deepika Padukone recently appeared on Meghan Markle's podcast where she rubbished all the divorce reports. She told Meghan that her husband will be very happy to see her after a week because he was at a music festival. She said, "My husband was at a music festival for a week and he’s just come back. So, he’s gonna be happy to see my face."

A few days ago, amid divorce reports, Ranveer Singh shared throwback pictures of Deepika Padukone's posters from Cannes captioned it as "I just had to! #throwback #cannes #proudme Have a great show today, baby!"

Also, Deepika Padukone, who has always been vocal about depression, said that people think she talked about mental health in order to promote her film or a pharmaceutical brand.

As per the Hindustan Times report, Deepika stated, “For most of India, it felt like this huge burden lifted off their shoulders. That finally, someone acknowledged the fact that okay, there is such a thing as mental illness but with everything good that you do they’ll always be sort of that skepticism.”

she added, “So there were a bunch of people who felt that either I was doing this to promote a movie or they thought that I was being paid by a pharmaceutical company. And there were articles where they thought I was being paid by a pharmaceutical company and you know that I’m now going to start advertising for some sort of medication.”