Deepti Naval shares she went through 'very bad depression' during her marriage with Prakash Jha: 'Nothing in life was...'

Deepti Naval and Prakash Jha were married for 17 years before their divorce came through in 2002.

Deepti Naval, who has been a part of famous films like Chashme Buddoor, Angoor, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara among others, tied the knot with acclaimed director Prakash Jha, who made iconic movies like Gangaajal, Raajneeti, and Apaharan, in 1985. The two of them divorced each other after 17 years in 2002. In her recent interview, the actress opened up on how their marriage broke down and how she went into 'very bad depression' when she was with the filmmmaker.

Talking to BBC News Hindi, Deepti said, "When I got married, Bollywood still ran on the same principle that said if a heroine gets married, her career is over; she has to close down shop. People would presume that you weren’t interested if you got married, and they would just stop approaching you for work. What followed was a rather dark period for me, which is hard for me to talk about, but I can do it."

The 73-year-old actress further added, "There was a time right after my marriage that within a few years I realised that things weren’t working out like the way I thought they would. At one point, our relationship came to a place where the communication between us had completely crashed. When the marriage didn’t work out, and being the kind of person I am, I went through very bad depression."

"When you hit rock bottom, you are the only one that can pull yourself from that pit. Being a celebrity, you couldn’t run to someone for your mental health, because I was always conscious of what people would think if the news got out that I was taking someone’s help. So I decided that I will help myself out of this. Every 20-25 days, I used to feel that nothing in life was working out, that I was wrong for leaving my family to come to America. I even thought that my choice of career was the wrong decision and that this unstable kind of life wasn’t for me. My writing and painting became my crutch, and I used to sit in my garage for hours on end, and I filled so many canvases and diaries", the Made in Heaven actress concluded.

