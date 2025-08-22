Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Muhammad Yunus EXPOSED: Hobnobbing with Pakistan to destabilise India, people recall genocide of 1971

Deepti Naval shares she went through 'very bad depression' during her marriage with Prakash Jha: 'Nothing in life was...'

'The players he likes...': Ex-India player accuses Gautam Gambhir of favouritism after Shreyas Iyer’s Asia Cup snub

Celebrity inspired coffee recipes: Discover secret ingredients Bollywood stars swear by

Who is John Bolton? FBI raids former US NSA days after he criticised Donald Trump's tariffs

'My heart is smiling': Mumbai auto driver turns his rickshaw into a karaoke stage, viral video wins hearts

AUS vs SA 2nd ODI: Australia fail to end 11-year-long drought as South Africa register another thumping victory

Overeating Protein? 5 warning signs you shouldn’t ignore

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 series: Launched with massive battery, rugged design, new processors and more at Rs…

Rajnath Singh takes a jibe at Pakistan's Asim Munir over his 'dump truck' remark, says, 'A confession...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Muhammad Yunus EXPOSED: Hobnobbing with Pakistan to destabilise India, people recall genocide of 1971

Muhammad Yunus EXPOSED: Bangladesh Hobnobbing with Pakistan to destabilise India

Deepti Naval shares she went through 'very bad depression' during her marriage with Prakash Jha: 'Nothing in life was...'

Deepti Naval went through 'bad depression' during her marriage with Prakash Jha

'The players he likes...': Ex-India player accuses Gautam Gambhir of favouritism after Shreyas Iyer’s Asia Cup snub

Ex-India player accuses Gautam Gambhir of favouritism after Shreyas Iyer’s Asia

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Deepti Naval shares she went through 'very bad depression' during her marriage with Prakash Jha: 'Nothing in life was...'

Deepti Naval and Prakash Jha were married for 17 years before their divorce came through in 2002.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 06:53 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Deepti Naval shares she went through 'very bad depression' during her marriage with Prakash Jha: 'Nothing in life was...'
Prakash Jha and Deepti Naval
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Deepti Naval, who has been a part of famous films like Chashme Buddoor, Angoor, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara among others, tied the knot with acclaimed director Prakash Jha, who made iconic movies like Gangaajal, Raajneeti, and Apaharan, in 1985. The two of them divorced each other after 17 years in 2002. In her recent interview, the actress opened up on how their marriage broke down and how she went into 'very bad depression' when she was with the filmmmaker.

Talking to BBC News Hindi, Deepti said, "When I got married, Bollywood still ran on the same principle that said if a heroine gets married, her career is over; she has to close down shop. People would presume that you weren’t interested if you got married, and they would just stop approaching you for work. What followed was a rather dark period for me, which is hard for me to talk about, but I can do it."

The 73-year-old actress further added, "There was a time right after my marriage that within a few years I realised that things weren’t working out like the way I thought they would. At one point, our relationship came to a place where the communication between us had completely crashed. When the marriage didn’t work out, and being the kind of person I am, I went through very bad depression."

"When you hit rock bottom, you are the only one that can pull yourself from that pit. Being a celebrity, you couldn’t run to someone for your mental health, because I was always conscious of what people would think if the news got out that I was taking someone’s help. So I decided that I will help myself out of this. Every 20-25 days, I used to feel that nothing in life was working out, that I was wrong for leaving my family to come to America. I even thought that my choice of career was the wrong decision and that this unstable kind of life wasn’t for me. My writing and painting became my crutch, and I used to sit in my garage for hours on end, and I filled so many canvases and diaries", the Made in Heaven actress concluded.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, web series to binge-watch

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
GoM approves 2-slab GST as it clears removal of 12%, 28% slabs
GoM approves 2-slab GST as it clears removal of 12%, 28% slabs
Russia issues BIG statement on US tariff on India over oil purchase: 'Friends do not impose sanctions...'
Russia issues BIG statement on US tariff on India over oil purchase: 'Friends do
Viral video: Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda get into heated argument on sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'Don’t want to raise my voice'
Viral video: Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda get into heated argument on sets
Rapido fined Rs 1000000, directed to refund money to customers, take down advertisements due to..., CCPA says, 'calculated to...'
Rapido fined Rs 1000000, directed to refund money to customers, take down...
'Let me tell you, he will...': Shreyas Iyer’s father voices frustration after Asia Cup 2025 snub, shares son’s reaction
Shreyas Iyer’s father voices frustration after Asia Cup 2025 snub, shares son’s
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE