Deepshikha Nagpal showed support to her Partner co-star, Salman Khan, and slammed trolls, naysayers who were celebrating his defeat at the box office.

Salman Khan's last film, Sikandar, was a commercial and critical failure, but it still grossed more than Rs 180 crore worldwide. The debacle of AR Murugadoss' directorial became a jackpot for trolls to spread negativity, spew hatred against him. Many naysayers got a chance to pin him down on social media. Ever since Sikandar's release, Salman was trolled for his acting, with many suggesting that he should retire. Even before the film's release, Salman was getting targeted for his looks. However, his co-star Deepshikha Nagpal shows support to Khan, and slammed these 'nameless, shameless' trolls in her strong words. Deepshikha joins DNA India for an exclusive interview, and she defends Salman against the social media negativity.

"Kaun hai yeh trolls": Deepshikha

For the unversed, Deepshikha played Salman's sister in the hit comedy Partner (2007). Recalling the memories of shooting David Dhawan's film, she says, "Aise lagta kal hi ki baat hai, we're in Phuket, had a blast. Aisa lagta hai ki kal hi to shoot hui thi film. It was more of a vacation. Sab itne ache se aasani se ho gaya tha. We had a great time, and that's what you get to see on the screen as well." Ask Deepshikha about Salman's recent downfall, and how trolls attacked him, she instantly says, "Kaun hai yeh log? Na naam, na kaam. They are nameless people who just want to pull someone down. Sab ka ek phase aata hai, woh chala jaata hai. Yes, pichli film chali nahi, but you can't ignore the fact that he's still the biggest star in Bollywood. Jitni Salman ki film, jo flop bolte hai, kamati hai, woh kahi logon ke dream collection hota hai (Everybody has a phase, he goes on. Yes, his last film did not do well, but you cannot ignore the fact that he is still the biggest star in Bollywood. Whatever Salman's film they call a flop, it is a success; it is the dream collection of many people). He's is, and will be the superstar."

"Salman works for people": Deepshikha

Nagpal further says that Salman works for people. When his film works, it supports so many families. "Jab Salman ki film chalti hai, toh uske saath bahut logon ke ghar bhi chalte hai (When Salman's film becomes a hit, it runs many kitchen). He works for people and always stands for others. Films hit-flop hoti rehti hai. It's just a matter of one big dhamaka, and these naysayers would be looking for place to hide."

About Deepshikha Nagpal

Deepshikha is active in films, television since the 1990s. She's popularly known for her performance in Koyla, Baadshah, Dillagi, Rishtey, and Partner. In TV, Deepshikha made her mark with performances in shows like Son Pari, CID, Suraag – The Clue, Shararat, Bigg Boss 8, Nach Baliye 5, Santoshi Maa, and Megha Barsenge.

Also read: Viral video: Salman Khan mocks Aamir Khan for dating Gauri Spratt after divorcing Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao: 'Jab tak marriage ko...'