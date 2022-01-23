‘Deeply rooted in Indian culture’: Kangana Ranaut opens up on why South stars are a ‘rage’

Kangana Ranaut explained why the content and superstars of the South cinema industry are ‘such a rage’ on Sunday. Kangana also provided some advice on Instagram Stories.

While making her point, Kangana posted a news story on Instagram, along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's song Oo Antava from the film 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The sequels, 'KGF: Chapter 2' and' Pushpa: The Rule', were discussed in the article.

The actor wrote, "Some of the reasons why South content and superstars are such a rage...1) They are deeply rooted in Indian culture, 2) They love their families and relationships are conventional not westernised, 3) their professionalism and passion is unparalleled." She also added, "They should not allow Bollywood to corrupt them."

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut was enraged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reported security breach in Punjab recently.

Kangana wrote on her Instagram stories, “What happened in Punjab is shameful, Honourable Prime Minister is democratically elected leader/representative/voice of 1.4 billion people, an attack on him is an attack on every single Indian… it is an attack on our democracy itself, Punjab is becoming a hub for terroristic activities if we don’t stop them now nation will have to pay a big price #bharatstandswithm."

On the work front, Kangana, who recently wrapped filming for her upcoming movie ‘Tejas’, will be seen in films like ‘Dhaakad’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’, ‘Emergency’, and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’.

Apart from movies, the actress will be also producing the upcoming dark comedy ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ under her production house, Manikarnika Films.