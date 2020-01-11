Trending#

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Box Office failure could be linked back to her standing in solidarity with JNU students


#DeepikaPRBackfires trends on Twitter after 'Chhapaak' fails at Box Office on first day

Updated: Jan 11, 2020, 01:56 PM IST

Days before Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak was slated for release, the actress spontaneously stood in solidarity with students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Her stand had Twitter divided, most of whom asked to Boycott her movie.

Now that Deepika Padukone starring film Chhapaak eventually released in theatres, the results are out and they are not great. The first day Box Office of a Deepika Padukone film was an ordinary start with collections of Rs. 4.77 crore.

The reason the business of Deepika's film was affected could be linked back to users sharing photos of them cancelling their Chhapaak movie tickets after they believed that Deepika supported the 'Tukde Tukde gang'. After the first-day results of Chhapaak Box Office were out, Twitterati started trending #DeepikaPRBackfires.

See some of the tweets here:

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is the story of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The movie is also in troubled waters since it did not credit Laxmi's lawyer Aparna Bhat even after promising her the credit. Delhi High Court has demanded the makers to give Aparna her credit in the movie and passed a restraining order on the movie which would be effective from January 15 for multiplexes and live streaming and for others from January 17..