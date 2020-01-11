DeepikaPRBackfires trends on Twitter after 'Chhapaak' fails at Box Office on first day

Days before Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak was slated for release, the actress spontaneously stood in solidarity with students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Her stand had Twitter divided, most of whom asked to Boycott her movie.

Now that Deepika Padukone starring film Chhapaak eventually released in theatres, the results are out and they are not great. The first day Box Office of a Deepika Padukone film was an ordinary start with collections of Rs. 4.77 crore.

The reason the business of Deepika's film was affected could be linked back to users sharing photos of them cancelling their Chhapaak movie tickets after they believed that Deepika supported the 'Tukde Tukde gang'. After the first-day results of Chhapaak Box Office were out, Twitterati started trending #DeepikaPRBackfires.

See some of the tweets here:

First Day collection Tanhaji- 16 crores Chhapaak- 4.75 Crores Second day looks even worse for Chhapaak. Compare the bookings and number of shows. This is a lesson for all stars doing PR stunts before release. Not even Congress supporters watching #DeepikaPRBackfires pic.twitter.com/7aVrxjf0ZC — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) January 11, 2020

Im actually not happy as Chhapaak isnt doing good because this movie is based on the most evil part of our society which is acid attack. I wanted it to be super duper hit so that it reaches everywhere. But @deepikapadukone stupidity has defeated all of us #DeepikaPRBackfires — Dr. Gaindaswamy (B.D.S,M) (@GaindaSwamy) January 11, 2020

Sad that due to poor PR strategy, voice of acid attack victim, Laxmi Agarwal, didn't reach people. The movie which was aimed at a social awakening has been reduced to a subject of mockery & will be remembered as a PR gimmick rather than a movie with social msg #DeepikaPRBackfires — Aishwarya Mudgil (@AishwaryaMudgi1) January 11, 2020

Never Forget this Image. Deepika is folding hands infront of Aishe Ghosh who lead the violent mob in to JNU and beat the students who were registering for the semester.#DeepikaPRBackfires pic.twitter.com/lsO0g42lv3 — Nisha Jha (@IndiaNisha18) January 11, 2020

#DeepikaPadukone acts like a well informed woman. Despite that she agreed with her PR team & stood with #JNU Leftist Goons. Her Wish. Here is Indian Public Verdict for that stunt First Day collections: Tanhaji Earned 16 Crore Chappak Earned 4.75 Crore#DeepikaPRBackfires pic.twitter.com/86DXwBAXEJ — Rosy (@rose_k01) January 11, 2020

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is the story of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The movie is also in troubled waters since it did not credit Laxmi's lawyer Aparna Bhat even after promising her the credit. Delhi High Court has demanded the makers to give Aparna her credit in the movie and passed a restraining order on the movie which would be effective from January 15 for multiplexes and live streaming and for others from January 17..