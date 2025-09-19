Deepika Paudkone removed from Kalki Part 2: Source REVEALS actress thought she was 'indispensable', already shot.., hints at producers' loss

After Deepika Padukone was ousted from Kalki Part 2, insiders reveal that the actress already shot a few sequences of the movie, and the producers are ready to incur these losses.

Deepika Padukone has been dropped from Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, due to the 'commitment issue', and it has been a big blow to the actress. As per the latest information, the actress had already shot a few scenes of Part 2, and thus she increased her fees, thinking that she's 'indispensable'. As per a report of IANS, sources have it that the actress was under the impression that she was indispensable to the film, as she had shot for a few sequences of the film during the making of Kalki 2898 AD.

The insider informed the portal that the actress demanded a raise in her remuneration, believing that the producers would yield, given that she had already booked a seat for the sequel after shooting some sequences earlier. The claims of her demanding vanity vans and other luxuries are still challenged. The source confirmed that after Deepika’s ousting from the film, the production is going to incur extra cost, but makers are willing to pay the price in the larger interest of the film.

Producers confirm Deepika Padukone's exit from Kalki Part 2

On Thursday, Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house backing Kalki Part 2, released an official statement on their social media, confirming that Deepika is no longer a part of Kalki 2, and the major reason behind this decision is the lack of commitment required for this film. The statement reads, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more."

Before Kalki 2, Deepika was ousted from..

With Kalki 2, Deepika Padukone has suffered her second major loss in her career. She was earlier dropped from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and was ultimately replaced by Triptii Dimri.