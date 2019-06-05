Deepika Padukone wraps the shoot of 'Chhapaak'; Ranveer Singh can't wait to witness the magic!

On March 25, 2019, Deepika Padukone started the journey of her new film, Chhapaak. In the film, helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the actor plays the role of an acid attack survivor named Malti and it's based on the life and times of brave girl Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika kickstarted the shoot for the film in Delhi and whales of fans snapped her while shooting in the busy streets of the capital. The film also stars Vikrant Massey as the male lead.

Now after two-and-a-half months, Deepika and the whole team of Chhapaak has wrapped the shoot for the film. The film which was shot both in Delhi and Mumbai witnessed its end on Tuesday. DP took to her Instagram page and shared a photo posing with the cast and crew of Chhapaak and captioned it as "& it’s a wrap on THE MOST PRECIOUS film of my career...see you all at the movies! 10.1.2020 #Chhapaak"

Deepika's husband and actor Ranveer Singh left a sweet comment on her post by writing, "can’t wait to witness the magic".

Meghna also shared a similar photo and wrote, "An emotional whirlwind. #chhapaak wrapped today."

As per reports in BollywoodLife.com, Deepika broke down on the sets of the film on the very first day of the shoot. Talking about it, a source stated to the portal, "The project is an emotional roller-coaster for Deepika. She broke down on the first day of the shoot. It happened when she was shooting for the first scene and having discussions with the filmmaker. However, Deepika was quick to regain her composure and the shoot proceeded nicely."

With Chhapaak, Deepika makes her debut as a producer and the first look which released a couple of months back left everyone surprised and happy.

Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020.