Deepika Padukone wishes to have mental health professional on films sets

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful actresses, she has a huge fan following on social media. She has always been vocal about mental health. The actress often talks about depression and how she dealt with it.

Recently, the actress talked about how mental health is portrayed in Indian cinema. According to Hindustan Times, the actress stated, “We should afford the same honesty and authenticity to characters with mental illnesses as we do to biopics.” She also mentioned that she feels there should be a therapist on the film sets.

She stated, “We have a doctor on set, so I don’t see why we can’t have a mental health professional too. During Chhapaak (2020), I brought on a therapist for myself because there were days where I would have a panic attack or feel claustrophobic.”

Earlier, Deepika Padukone had shared a poem that she wrote in seventh grade. It was her first and the last attempt, she mentioned in her Instagram post.

She captioned the post,” My first AND LAST attempt at writing poetry! This was in grade 7. I was 12. The poem was titled ‘I Am’. We were given the first 2 words that you see…and the rest is history!”

A few days ago, Deepika, who made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017, shared the news with her fans and followers by sharing her picture with the images of other jury members including Oscar-winning filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Jeff Nichols, Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Ladj Ly and Joachim Trier. French actor Vincent Lindon will be the president of the jury.

The Cannes Film Festival will begin on May 17 and the jury will announce this year's winners at a gala ceremony in Cannes on May 28.

Among the highlights in the competition this year are David Cronenberg's dystopian sci-fi drama 'Crimes of the Future', starring Lea Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Mystery thriller 'Decision to Leave' from South Korean's Park Chan-wook (Oldboy) and 'Showing Up from First Cow' filmmaker Kelly Reichardt, starring Michelle Williams are among others.