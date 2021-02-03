Deepika Padukone wishes her 'little one' Anisha Padukone on birthday with happy selfie

Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone celebrates her birthday on February 3 and has turned 30 this year. The actor posted a cute wish for his little sis on her social media pages. In the photo, Deepika and Anisha are seen in traditional outfits wherein the actor wore a pink saree. She completed her look with stud earrings and hair tied in a bun. On the other hand, Anisha wore a black kurti with a silver bindi.

Deepika captioned the photo with a sweet wish stating, "2.2.2021. Thank You for being the anchor in my life and for keeping me grounded yet always knowing when to keep me afloat. Happy Born Day 'My Little One'! May you always be blessed with good health, peace of mind and prosperity in abundance...I love you! #happybirthday @anishapadukone."

Deepika and Anisha are extremely close to each other and the actor leaves no stone unturned in pampering her.

Earlier, when Anisha was asked about DP's depression phase, she had said in an interview, "Honestly, it was difficult for me as I had very little idea about mental illness and the role of a caregiver. Coping with mental illness affects both the individuals and members of their immediate family. There was not much information available where I could learn and equip myself to be of help. There were times when I felt helpless. Fortunately for us, my mother noticed something was wrong. We then approached a counsellor who is also a very close family friend and things worked out."