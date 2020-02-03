Deepika Padukone wishes 'French fry' Anisha Padukone on her birthday with cutest photo

Deepika Padukone's sister and professional golf player Anisha Padukone is celebrating her birthday today. The actor's little sister has turned 29 and is enjoying her birthday with family and close friends. Deepika, who was in Bengaluru over the weekend made a point to be with Anisha for her birthday. In a video which hit the Internet, Anisha is seen cutting her birthday cake with DP standing with her.

Now a while back, the actor took to her Instagram page and shared a cute photo with Anisha on the occasion of her birthday. In the photo, Deepika and Anisha are seen binging on French fries and she also calls her little sister by the dish name. The actor captioned the photo stating, "Happy Happy Birthday my partner in french fry! Actually...YOU are a french fry! Okay Bye!!! @anishapadukone"

The Chhapaak actor is seen wearing black separates with matching strappy heels. While Anisha is seen in a brown sweater with matching parallels and a pair of monochrome socks.

Check out the photo and the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika's latest release was Chhapaak in which the actor played the role of an acid attack survivor named Malti and is helmed by Meghna Gulzar. She has also announced many films including a Shakun Batra directorial along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Deepika also has The Intern remake with Rishi Kapoor. The dimpled beauty will also be seen in and as Draupadi.

All films are likely to release in 2021.