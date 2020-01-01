Deepika Padukone wishes fans 'Happy New Year' in the quirkiest way by taking a trip down memory lane

Deepika Padukone always got the quirkiest way to wish her fans on festivals. Earlier post-Diwali, the actor took to her Instagram page and shared her childhood photos clicked just a few days after her birth. She wrote, "post Diwali celebrations... #diwali". Deepika often shares her childhood photos and they are too cute to miss. From showing her love for food, sibling bond, friendship and more, the actor shares a glimpse of how she was a kid every now and then.

A while back, to wish her fans on New Year 2020, Deepika posted a childhood photo which seemed to be clicked during a fancy dress competition. In the photo, she is seen wearing a white kurta and a shawl placed around it. The actor also donned a centre-parted hairdo and a thin moustache. She captioned the photo stating, "May you always have clarity of thought & action...Happy #2020!"

Check it out below:

Currently, Deepika is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Chhapaak. In the film, the actor plays the role of an acid attack survivor named Malti. The hard-hitting film is based on the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal. Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Vikrant Massey as the male lead.

With this film, Deepika also makes her debut as a producer and her home banner is named KA Productions. Chhapaak is all set to hit the screens on January 10, 2020.