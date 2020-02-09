Deepika Padukone will stand by Ranveer Singh 'come sunshine or rain'; posts picture from vacation

Deepika Padukone has taken a much-deserved vacation from her work along with hubby Ranveer Singh right around Valentines' week and though the actress has refused to share her and Ranveer's pictures from their beach vacation, the actress is keeping her fans in the loop, dropping hints about how it is going. Today, the actress shared a picture of two umbrellas on Instagram with a romantic caption.

Deepika captioned the picture of two umbrellas kept one over the other, "come sunshine or rain.. #his&hers."

Check out the post here.

She had earlier shared a picture of two pairs of slippers on the sand with the caption, "I will always lean on you to show me the way... #his&hers #vacation." The Chhapaak actress started sharing his and her picture series on Instagram starting with their passports with the hashtag #vacation. The couple hasn’t revealed where they are holidaying amid the countdown to Valentine’s Day on February 14.

Before leaving for his vacation, Ranveer had posted on his social media account revealing that he had wrapped up his next, Jayeshbhai Jordaar before taking off with Deepika on their romantic getaway.

He had also announced the wrap up of the film shoot on Twitter with a candid picture. He wrote, "It’s a wrap!!! #JayeshbhaiJordaar Maneesh Sir... from ‘BAND BAAJA BAARAAT’ to ‘JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR’ it’s been an incredible 10 years under your guidance. Divyang.... You are a ball of love and positive energy. thank you for making me your Jayesh. apna tem aagaya ne @yrf."