Deepika Padukone will be seen in Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, becomes first lady officer in Rohit Shetty's cop universe

It's official, Rohit Shetty is to introduce Deepika Padukone as the first female police officer in his super-successful cop franchise. The Padmavat star will make her entrance as Lady Singham in Ajay Devgn's starrer Singham Again.

Rohit broke this news during the song launch of his upcoming entertainer Cirkus. The Ranveer Singh starrer has a special appearance of Deepika in the song Current Laga. The actress attended the grand song launch with her husband Ranveer Singh, and director Rohit Shetty.

The news of Deepika's addition to the cop universe was the major highlight of the event. Padukone's addition to the series was speculated for many years. Finally, Rohit officially announced that Deepika will enter into his cop universe with Ajay Devgn's upcoming actioners.

Singham Again is the third instalment of the blockbuster Singham series. The official announcement of Singham Again happened a day before the Cirkus trailer launch. Singham Again will continue Bajirao Singham's (Ajay Devgn) fight against social evils. The easter egg of Singham 3 was added at the end of Sooryavnashi. This time, Ajay will have to eradicate terrorism and will have to face Jackie Shroff.

Rohit Shetty's cop universe consists of Bajirao Singham, Bhalerao Simmba (Ranveer Singh) and Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar). It will be interesting to see if Deepika will appear at the end of Singham 3, as a cameo, or if will she have a full-fledged role. After Singham Again, Deepika's standalone cop actioner will also be awaited by her fans.

Rohit's next directorial, Cirkus will be the last major release of 2022. The family entertainer will release in cinemas on December 23. Cirkus also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra in primary roles.