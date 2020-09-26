Deepika Padukone acknowledges WhatsApp group, maintains silence on drugs issue

Deepika Padukone is being interrogated at the NCB SIT guest house currently. However, she has maintained her silence even in front of the agency. The actress has acknowledged that she was indeed part of the WhatsApp group, but did not say anything about drugs.

According to NCB sources, the team of five has been feeling that Deepika and her manager Karishma Prakash, who are being jointly interrogated, were prepared for what was coming. They suspect that Karishma met Deepika and discussed every detail with the actress before her probe today.

Deepika has been silent on a few questions, especially the ones related to drugs matter. The actress has not been co-operating when asked such questions, the source revealed. They are, however, hopeful that the confrontation will lead to some truths.

The source also mentioned that Deepika acknowledged that she was part of the WhatsApp group and chats on the group. She however has not yet responded to the drugs chat which took place on the group, which are now public knowledge.

The source revealed that when Karishma was summoned, she informed the agency through her lawyer that she would not be able to be present before the NCB because of being unwell. She, however, was spending time with Deepika in Goa.

The talent manager at Kwan was grilled for seven hours on Friday, September 25.