Deepika Padukone welcomes a baby boy? Here’s the truth behind Ranveer Singh’s viral photo with baby

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's photo with newborn baby boy went viral. Know the truth behind the photo.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to embrace parenthood soon. However, a photo of the actress along with her husband Ranveer Singh is going viral on social media claiming that the actress has welcomed a baby boy. However, here's the truth behind the viral pic.

On Friday, Aajtak reportedly that a photo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is going viral on social media which claims that Deepika has welcomed a baby boy. In the photo, Deepika can be seen lying on the hospital bed, whereas Ranveer can be seen holding the baby in his hand and showing the baby boy's face to the camera while the girl in the video can be seen caressing the baby.

However, this photo is morphed. Deepika Padukone's delivery is due in September and hence the photo which is going viral on social media is fake. The actress has been seen quite a few times flaunting her baby bump in public. Even during the Kalki 2898 AD's promotional event, the actress stunned in a black bodycon dress that flaunted her baby bump.

Deepika Padukone was also seen shooting for her upcoming movie Singham Again during pregnancy. The actress' photos from the sets of Rohit Shetty's film, wearing a cop uniform, and sunglasses went viral on social media and netizens couldn't stop adoring her dedication to work. However, she was also subjected to criticism at the same time as some people trolled her and called her baby bump 'fake'.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD broke several box office records and emerged as a blockbuster. The film which also starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, earned over Rs 1000 crore at the box office worldwide. Now, Deepika will be next seen in the movie Singham Again as Shakti Shetty. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles and is scheduled to release in theatres this Diwali.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.