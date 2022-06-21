Deepika Padukone visited hospital for ‘routine check-up’, Project K producer quashes rumours of actress being unwell

Credit: File photo

A few days ago, the news of ‘Deepika Padukone visiting the hospital in Hyderabad after her heart rate increased while shooting for her film Project K’ circulated on social media. Her fans got worried about her health after they heard about the actress.

Now, the film’s producer has reacted to the news and quashed the rumours of the actress facing health issues. He mentioned that it was just a regular health check-up and she was not rushed to the hospital. The actress was recently recovered from Covid-19 and therefore, she had gone for a normal health check-up.

For the unversed, earlier media reports said that Deepika Padukone was taken to hospital after her heart rate increased on the sets of her upcoming film, in Hyderabad. After her treatment at Hyderabad's Kamineni Hospital, the actress returned to the set. The actress complained of uneasiness after her heart rate increased. Meanwhile, Deepika is busy shooting with Amitabh Bachchan for a film that also features Prabhas, in Hyderabad.

Deepika manages to do it all and with style! The superstar has been living out of her suitcase the last couple of days, fulfilling both her professional obligations and personal responsibilities. After a hectic two weeks at the French Riviera where she proudly represented India as an esteemed jury member for the Cannes Film Festival, she took time off to visit Tirupati with her family and also celebrate her father’s birthday.

Deepika Padukone then immediately left for Hyderabad to resume the shoot for Project K at Ramoji Film City and returned to Mumbai last night. The superstar looked like a boss lady, keeping it simple yet chic in an orange coordinated set on her return to Mumbai.

The global icon has the most anticipated films in her kitty and has been working around the clock between those and her brand commitment