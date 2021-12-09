Deepika Padukone unarchives mushy wedding photos with hubby Ranveer Singh- Take a look

Deepika Padukone gave her Instagram page a more aesthetic and organised look a few months ago, as a result of which the actress had to archive all of her old pictures, including her wedding photos with husband Ranveer Singh.

The actress has finally unarchived the posts, much to the delight of her admirers.

Take a look-

DeepVeer has continued to provide us with key couple goals after three years. Fans adore it when celebrities are open about their PDA on social media. With close friends and family in attendance, the power couple married on November 14 2018 in Lake Como, Italy, followed by opulent festivities in Mumbai and Bangalore.

Here are a few posts she unachieved-

The famous couple will next be seen together in the film This Is '83', directed by Kabir Singh. Deepika also has an impressive filmography, including Shakun Batra's next, Nag Ashwin's next, 'The Intern', and other unannounced projects. 'Jayeshbhai Jorda'r and 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani' are Ranveer's next two films.