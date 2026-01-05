Deepika Padukone turns 40: Actress celebrates her special day with gratitude for fans, arranged flights, gifted her followers huge hampers: Watch viral videos

Delhi riots case: BIG decision on Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam today, SC to deliver judgment in 2020 violence
BOLLYWOOD
Deepika Padukone dedicated her special day to fans and celebrated her birthday by expressing gratitude towards them. For this mega meet and greet, Deepika arranged flights and even gifted huge hampers to her followers.
Deepika Padukone has turned 40, and she dedicated her special day to her fans. Currently, Deepika is with hubby Ranveer Singh and their family in New York, celebrating the New Year. The couple was also spotted attending an NBA game at Madison Square Garden, enjoying the iconic clash between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks. In December, she hosted a private fan meet to celebrate her birthday with her biggest strength. Pictures and videos from the pre-birthday bash with fans have now surfaced on social media. The actress cut the birthday cake, met fans, interacted with them, and then clicked photos with them, marking the day with happiness and unfiltered conversations.
Deepika Padukone's fans across the world gathered to celebrate her 40th birthday
On December 18, 2025, Deepika Padukone hosted the pre-birthday celebration, titled 'A day of gratitude' for her fans. The Om Shanti Om actress invited her fans from across the country to the bash held in Mumbai. DP fans have now posted pictures and videos from the event. The Padmaavat actress is seen interacting with her fans and posing for pictures with them. A viral video shows the actress, dressed up in a plum-coloured sweater paired with matching pants, cutting a huge chocolate cake while her fans sang the birthday song.
Fans revealed Deepika arranged flights, gifted hampers to them
A fan shared a photo with the Chhapaak actress from the meet and greet event on X. In the tweet, he revealed the details of the event and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the most graceful soul. 18th December, A Day Of Gratitude With Deepika Padukone. From flight bookings to huge gift hampers & sharing your pre-birthday cake, you made fans feel truly special. Thank you for the follow & the love."
Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone— (@uffyehgehraiyaa) January 4, 2026
Wishing you another amazing year... To good health & many more films #HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/NRLMhPqCrs
The most beautiful #HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/yWdhBPCuYG— (@uffyehgehraiyaa) January 4, 2026
Happy Birthday to the most graceful soul— Deepika Padukone Fanpage | Maharashtra (@iconicdeepikaa) January 4, 2026
18th December A Day Of Gratitude With Deepika Padukone.
From flight bookings to huge gift hampers & sharing your pre-birthday cake, you made fans feel truly special. Thank you for the follow & the love.#happybirthdaydeepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/kbjgjfS61L
Deepika Padukone's next project
On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King. Siddharth Anand's directorial will be released in cinemas in 2026. The movie also stars Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Abhishek Bachchan in the key roles.