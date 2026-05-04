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Deepika Padukone to skip Met Gala 2026, prioritises Shah Rukh Khan's King and Allu Arjun's Raaka in second pregnancy

Deepika Padukone to skip Met Gala 2026, prioritises King and Raaka

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Deepika Padukone to skip Met Gala 2026, prioritises Shah Rukh Khan's King and Allu Arjun's Raaka in second pregnancy

Revealing that Deepika Padukone will not attend Met Gala 2026, a source close to the actress said, "With King slated to release at the end of this year and Raaka scheduled to release next year, her priority at the moment is to complete the shoot for these two films."

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 04, 2026, 07:56 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Deepika Padukone to skip Met Gala 2026, prioritises Shah Rukh Khan's King and Allu Arjun's Raaka in second pregnancy
Deepika Padukone at Met Gala over the years
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Deepika Padukone has been capturing attention nationwide with her radiant pregnancy glow, especially after pictures of her alongside Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of King in Cape Town surfaced online. While many admired how her pregnancy glow stood out, others were thrilled to see Bollywood's beloved on-screen duo reunite. Above all, her dedication to work during her second pregnancy became the talking point. This also sparked curiosity about whether she would make an appearance at the Met Gala this year. The actress has previously attended the annual fashion event in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Deepika Padukone chooses King and Raaka over Met Gala 2026

However, reports now suggest that Deepika will not be attending the Met Gala 2026. A source stated, "Her priority has always been and continues to be films. With King slated to release at the end of this year and Raaka scheduled to release next year, her priority at the moment is to complete the shoot for these two films." While fans around the world may miss seeing her iconic moments at the fashion's biggest night, Deepika is currently focused on fulfilling her professional commitments, with two major films in the pipeline.

Recent reports also revealed that she plays a crucial role in Raaka and has already wrapped up key portions of her shoot, including a grand entry sequence and an intense action scene with Allu Arjun. At the same time, leaked glimpses from the sets of King, featuring both Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, have only heightened excitement among fans.

More about King and Raaka

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, King features a strong ensemble cast consisting of Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller is slated to release on December 24 this year.

Deepika also has Atlee's Raaka in the pipeline, co-starring Allu Arjun. The official release date of the sci-fi action extravaganza hasn't been revealed yet. But as per reports, the makers are targeting to release the film in late 2027. Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur are also reportedly starring in the much-anticipated film bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

READ | Met Gala 2026: Why is Priyanka Chopra not attending fashion's biggest night? Real reason revealed

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Deepika Padukone to skip Met Gala 2026, prioritises Shah Rukh Khan's King and Allu Arjun's Raaka in second pregnancy
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