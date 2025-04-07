As per reports, Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Suhana Khan's mother and Shah Rukh Khan's former lover in Siddharth Anand-directed action thriller King.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and director Siddharth Anand collaborated for the first time in the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan. With worldwide earnings of Rs 1050 crore, the action thriller became the third highest-grossing Hindi film of all time behind Aamir Khan's Dangal and Jawan, which was also headlined by Shah Rukh and featured Deepika in a special appearance.

Now, the two superstars will reunite with the director in his upcoming action thriller King, as per the report from PeepingMoon.com. Deepika will be seen playing the role of Suhana Khan's mother and Shah Rukh's former love in the much-awaited movie. The report states that she will be seen in an extended cameo role and her character will serve as the primary conflict in the plot.

As per sources, King is based on the 2000 Hindi action thriller Bichhoo, which starred Bobby Deol, Rani Mukerji, and Ashish Vidyarthi in the leading roles. Bichhoo itself was an unofficial remake of the 1994 English-language French action-thriller film Leon: The Professional, headlined by Jean Reno, Natalie Portman, and Gary Oldman.

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen as the antagonist in King, which is being produced by Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. There are reports that Abhay Verma, who earned fame with the 2024 horror comedy Munjya, will also be seen in the action thriller. The official announcement of the cast hasn't been made yet.

The Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan-starrer will go on floors next month and is targeting a theatrical release in late 2026. Earlier, there were reports that Sujoy Ghosh, who has helmed famous suspense thrillers such as Kahaani and Badla, will be directing King, but then Siddharth Anand took over the directorial duties.