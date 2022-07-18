Search icon
Deepika Padukone to play Parvati in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra 2?

Director Ayan Mukerji intends to create his own Brahmastra world with several characters getting spin-offs

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 07:53 PM IST

File Photo

If the first Brahmastra film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt does well, director Ayan Mukerji intends to create his own Brahmastra world with several characters getting spin-offs, according to Pinkvilla.  In a recent interview, Ayan confirmed such plans. 


According to our sources, the Brahmastra 2 will be about two main characters - MahaDev and Parvati. "The makers have locked Deepika Padukone to play the character of Parvati. In-fact, Deepika will also make a cameo towards the end of Brahmastra, which will eventually take the film into the second part," revealed a source to Pinkvilla.

Producer Karan Johar has shared a reel in which Ayan is explaining the history of Astras, the different Astras, and the importance of Brahmastra. 
In the video, Ayan explained that their movie travels acrosses centuries, and it revolves around a group of protectors, who are vouch to protect Astras. Mukerji further revealed the various, powerful Astras like Agniastra, Pavanastra, Nandiastra, Jalastra, Vanarastra, and above all, the most powerful force Brahmastra.
Ayan stated that their movie seamlessly delves into modern-day story-telling with the character of Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor), who himself is Agniastra. In the video, he said that the fusion of Indian mythology with modern-day storytelling is unique, and entertaining at the same time. 

