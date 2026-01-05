Deepika Padukone to nurture future of film industry, on her 40th birthday, actress launches...: 'I was ready to give back to...'

Deepika Padukone, on her 40th birthday, launched her passion project - OnSet - an experiential learning program for technicians across various departments.

Deepika Padukone has turned 40, and on her birthday, the actress has decided to give back to the film industry. The Om Shanti Om actress took to social media to announce her passion project, the learning programme 'On Set'. The Padmaavat actress is providing a platform to aspiring technicians from all the departments, including writing, direction, camera, lighting, editing, sound design, art direction, costume designer, hair stylist, make-up artist, and production.

Also read: Deepika Padukone turns 40: Actress celebrates her special day with gratitude for fans, arranged flights, gifted her followers huge hampers: Watch viral videos

Deepika Padukone on nurturing raw talents

Speaking about the same, Deepika, in the video, said, "Last year I put out a video about collaborating with all of you. We received some incredible entries, but that also got me thinking and strangely coincided with a phase in my life where I was ready to give back to the very industry that has given me so much. This past year, I've been feeling very strongly about identifying incredible creative talent from across the country and beyond and giving them a platform to be seen, heard and experienced. So here I am with a 2.0 version of Create With Me, and our very first program under Create With Me is the ONSET program, an experiential learning program for technicians across all departments wanting to build a career in Indian film and television."

Here's the video

The Bajirao Mastani actress further called out the raw talents, who need to sharpen their skills, and added, "If you've got the passion, patience and the willingness to commit, then this one is for you. Send in your work, tell us a little bit about yourself and stand a chance to learn from the best in the business. I truly cannot wait to meet the next generation of creative talent."

Deepika Padukone's upcoming film

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King. Siddharth Anand's directorial also stars Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in the key roles. King is scheduled for a 2026 release.