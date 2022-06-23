Deepika Padukone to make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer Jawan?

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone/File photos

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming project Jawan, which will be an action entertainer directed by Atlee, was recently announced by the superstar via an intriguing teaser of the film on June 3. King Khan took to Instagram and unveiled the teaser which also showcased the actor's first look. He captioned the post and wrote, "An action-packed 2023!! Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada."

The film's announcement sent SRK fans into a frenzy. A day later, Shah Rukh unveiled the film's poster that took the internet by storm. King Khan could be seen exuding a tough, and angry aura, against a rugged background. Seemingly, he is wounded, as his face remains almost completely wrapped in bandages. But, that one-eye expression of the superstar brought in a lot of praise from fans.

READ: War 2: Tiger Shroff's cryptic post hints at sequel with War co-star Hrithik Roshan?

With the teaser and poster leaving fans impressed and excited, the expectations from the film, which stars Nayanthara in the lead role opposite King Khan, are sky-high.

Meanwhile, it is being speculated that Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will feature in SRK-starrer Jawan. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the Om Shanti Om star will have a brief yet significant role in the film.

"Deepika has been in talks with SRK and Atlee for a while now and she is poised to make a short yet important appearance in the film. She has agreed in principle though the paperwork still remains," a source was quoted telling the publication. The source added, "Deepika was shooting for her ambitious film, Project K in Hyderabad. Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee met the actress and even discussed the dynamics of her character as also the shoot dates. Everything should be on paper in a fortnight."

This is the only film where Deepika is speculated to make a cameo appearance. Earlier, fans claimed that they spotted Deepika in the upcoming film Brahmastra's trailer as well.

As for Deepika and SRK, the two will certainly be sent together in the highly-anticipated film Pathaan. Earlier, the two have worked together in Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express.

Jawan is a film produced by Gauri Khan, presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, starring Shah Rukh Khan is his first pan-India film, which will be released on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. With Jawan's announcement, Shah Rukh Khan is set to treat the audiences and his fans with three films next year, namely, Dunki, Pathaan and Jawan.