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Deepika Padukone to continue shooting for Shah Rukh Khan's King, Allu Arjun's Raaka throughout her second pregnancy: Report

Shooting for two of the biggest films of the country under production right now - Siddharth Anand's Shah Rukh Khan-starrer action thriller King and Atlee's Allu Arjun-starrer fantasy actioner Raaka, Deepika Padukone will continue to shoot both the films during her second pregnancy.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 06:22 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Deepika Padukone to continue shooting for Shah Rukh Khan's King, Allu Arjun's Raaka throughout her second pregnancy: Report
Deepika Padukone/Instagram
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On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. On Sunday, Deepika took to social media to treat fans to the sweetest reveal of her second pregnancy with an adorable post featuring their daughter, Dua. Fans can’t keep calm and the news has broken the internet.

Deepika shared a heartwarming picture of her daughter Dua Padukone Singh holding a pregnancy test showing the good news. Both Ranveer and Deepika's hands can be seen gently holding their daughter, who is now set to become a big sister. Keeping the announcement simple, Deepika captioned the post with just evil eye emojis. The post was jointly shared by both Deepika and Ranveer.

Deepika will shoot for King and Raaka in her second pregnancy

Shooting for two of the biggest films of the country under production right now - King and Raaka, Deepika will continue to shoot during her pregnancy. A source was quoted telling Hiindustan Times, "Amidst her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka and will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy. Given that both King and Raaka are on tight schedules, Deepika wants to stick to it."

More about King

Meanwhile, apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, King features a strong ensemble cast consisting of Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller is slated to release on December 24 this year.

More about Raaka

Deepika also has Atlee's Raaka in the pipeline, co-starring Allu Arjun. The official release date of the sci-fi action extravaganza hasn't been revealed yet. But as per reports, the makers are targeting to release the film in late 2027. Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur are also reportedly working on the much-anticipated film bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

READ | Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again; actress announces second pregnancy with adorable post featuring Dua

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