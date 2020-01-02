Deepika Padukone to celebrate her 34th birthday in Lucknow and Delhi for a very special reason

Joining Hollywood, getting married to the love of her life Ranveer Singh, to now turning a producer with her upcoming release Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone is living quite the dream by the time she turns 34-year-old. The actress celebrates her birthday on January 5 and has special plans up her sleeve.

A report on Mumbai Mirror goes on to state that Deepika Padukone will ring in her 34th birthday in a quite special manner. The actress will be with acid-attack survivors during her visit to Lucknow, followed by her movie Chhapaak's promotions in Delhi.

“She is travelling to Lucknow to celebrate the day at a cafe run by acid attack survivors. Besides the eatery’s staff, acid attack survivors from neighbouring cities will also be a part of the celebrations. Deepika will leave for Delhi later in the day to resume the promotional rounds of Chhapaak,” a source told the daily.

Directed by Talvar and Raazi helmer Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is the story of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, portrayed by Deepika Padukone on screen with Malti. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role and is slated to release on January 10, 2020, alongside Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.