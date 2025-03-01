While getting the treatment, Deepika Padukone asked her team to make a playlist.

Deepika Padukone has challenged her team with a very special task. The diva took to her official Instagram and dropped a video of getting the green light treatment for her skin.

While getting the treatment, she asked her team to make a playlist. She can be heard saying in the clip, "You play your playlist the day after when we are getting ready and if you pass the test then you'll be the official DJ of Team DP."

She further gave us an insight into the playlist created by her team which included songs such as "Ishq" by Donn Bhat, "Sunsleeper" by Barry Can't Swim, "360" by Charli xcx, "Danielle (smile on my face) by Fred again, "Rush" by Troye Sivan, "Keep Moving" by Jungle, "Baalmaa" by OAFF and Divyam Sodhi, "Nazar" by Darzi, and "Assumptions" by Sam Gellaitry.

Deepika Padukone ended the video with the question, "Did they pass the vibe check?"

Earlier, Deepika Padukone used social media to reveal the reason behind her introverted nature.

She took to her Instagram and reposted a video suggesting that intelligent people tend to enjoy being alone and are naturally inclined towards introversion.

An Instagram user can be heard saying in the clip, “Here’s how you know somebody is intelligent. This is a simple theory and observation. The more intelligent someone is, the more they struggle with social interactions. Or, as he put it, the more intelligent someone is, the more at risk they are of becoming antisocial. Intelligent people like to be alone. They tend to be natural introverts. In fact, they have a small, select group of people they trust, and they feel a bit uncomfortable when surrounded by others, especially strangers.”

Deepika Padukone reposted the video, along with the caption, “Aah! I have always wondered why I am such an introvert… Now I know.”

Work-wise, the actress was last seen in "Kalki 2898 AD, " alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

Additionally, Deepika Padukone was also a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop drama "Singham Again".

