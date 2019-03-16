Deepika Padukone summarises how every movie in India is like! Watch video

Deepika Padukone has made her debut on American Vogue's April 2019 issue. She is sharing the cover with two other global beauties namely South Korean actor Doona Bae and Hollywood's Scarlett Johansson. Deepika is a part of the cover as the magazine celebrates 14 global superstars. She is the second Indian actor after Priyanka Chopra Jonas to feature on American Vogue. The magazine decided to play a fun questionnaire and titled it as '9 of the World’s Most Famous Actresses Play Hollywood, Nollywood, Bollywood Squared!'

One of the questions asked to these nine beauties was 'What is every movie in your country like?' To which Deepika Padukone replied, "Boy and girl meet. The minute they look at each other there's like electricity. They fall in love and all of a sudden the bad guy enters and he's ready to destroy their future. Part One!"

They were even asked their worst red-carpet nightmare and DP had an interesting answer. She stated, "You actually wear something that's so tight and you forget that you actually have to sit down at some point that can be painful. So comfort over everything else. That's a lie!"

On being quizzed 'who are you dating?', Deepika happily flaunted her ring finger which shined but there was no ring on it!

In other news, Deepika unveiled her much-awaited wax statue at Madame Tussauds museum in London. She was joined by her husband Ranveer Singh and their parents for the launch.