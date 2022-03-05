Deepika Padukone steps out in an all-red avatar, netizens ask 'is Ranveer Singh her stylist now?'

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport apparently leaving for Spain to shoot for the upcoming film 'Pathaan', alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Deepika was encountered by the paps stationed at the airport as she stepped out of her car and made her way to the airport's entry point.

The diva was seen dressed in shiny red leather pants which she teamed with a red turtle-neck sweater top and red a matching shiny red cap. She had a handheld bag as her accessory and rounded off her look with a neat, low ponytail and bright pink heels.

While Deepika was dressed head-to-toe in designer wear, the look did not go down well with netizens as they trolled her for her bizarre fashion sense.

READ: Deepika Padukone compares Ranveer Singh to cheerleader, explains how different he is from her family

"Is her stylist now Ranveer Singh?" asked an Instagram user. "Husband's fashion sense is rubbing off on her," commented another. "I wonder how difficult it would be for her to remove those pants," commented yet another user. "it’s a great look for parties not for the airport. Don’t get me wrong I love her but red latexes for the airport,? Come on! Change your stylist please," wrote a social media user.

Check out the video shared by celebrity pap Viral Bhayani.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Amazon Prime Video film, 'Gehraiyaan'. She next has 'Fighter', 'Pathaan', 'Project K', and 'The Intern' in the pipeline.