Deepika Padukone steps down as MAMI chairperson, releases statement

In 2019, Deepika Padukone replaced Kiran Rao as the chairperson of MAMI. Now after serving as the head honcho for nearly two years, the actor has decided to step down from the position. Deepika took to her Instagram story and released a statement regarding the same citing her slate of work as the reason behind it. The actor said she will not be able to give undivided attention to the festival it requires.

Deepika's statement read as "Being on the board of MAMI and serving as Chairperson has been a deeply enriching experience. As an artist, it was invigorating to bring together cinema and talent from all over the world to Mumbai, my second home.

I have come to realise, however, that with my current slate of work, I will be unable to give MAMI the undivided focus and attention it requires.

I depart knowing that MAMI is in the best hands possible and that my bond and connection with the academy is one that will last a lifetime."

Back in 2019, as per Mumbai Mirror, Deepika had said in a statement, "It’s an absolute honour and a huge responsibility. I believe in MAMI’s vision and we are committed to creating a community that cinema lovers and creators of a film passionate nation like ours truly deserve."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika is currently busy with the shoot of Shakun Batra directorial co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The actor also has Siddharth Anand's Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.