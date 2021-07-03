Headlines

Deepika Padukone slays it in smart casuals, asks' Watcha Lookin' at'

Deepika has 'Pathan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan, 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan. She will also be seen in a cinematic adaptation of 'Mahabharata'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 03, 2021, 06:04 PM IST

Deepika Padukone recently took to her Instagram and posted jaw-dropping photo.

She can be seen wearing a corset paired white shirt with blue jeans. The actress has accessorized the outfit with gold rings and anklets.

Padukone captioned her post as ‘Watcha Lookin’ at…’.

Fans loved her look and took to the comment section and showered her with compliments.

One commented ‘Wow’, ‘Literally, YOU!’ commented another. The rest were all hearts for her.

Recently, Deepika pulled a prank on her hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori by giving him a bowl of spicy raw mangoes to try that left his mouth burning.

Reacting to the post, netizens couldn’t hold their laughter. One wrote ‘ab ise subha pata chalega’. ‘Caught you in 10 seconds’ wrote another.

For the unversed, recently unseen photos from Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding went viral in which the two were seen raising a toast and sitting in a car post their wedding rituals. After dating each other for about seven years, the couple made their relationship official on social media by announcing that they will get married in 2018. They held the occasion in a close ceremony in the presence of their respective families and some close friends in Italy. The couple strictly maintained a no-phone policy for their guests so that none of their wedding pictures gets leaked.

On the work front, Deepika has 'Pathan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan, 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan. She will also be seen in a cinematic adaptation of the 'Mahabharata', in which she will play the role of Draupadi. Apart from this, she is also working for a Hindi remake of 'The Intern' alongside her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan. 

