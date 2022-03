VIRAL! Deepika Padukone sizzles in bikini in leaked pics from 'Pathaan' sets

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are currently in Spain shooting for their next film 'Pathaan', the action entertainer with which SRK is making a grand comeback to cinemas after more than four years. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the film also stars John Abraham in the leading role.

After Shah Rukh's leaked pictures showing his washboard abs went viral on the internet, now netizens have unearthed pictures of Deepika from the film sets in which the actress is seen in the bikini. Deepika looks drop-dead gorgeous in the leaked photos and fans can't stop wondering what havoc will SRK-Deepika's burning chemistry will create on the big screen when the film arrives in theatres on January 25 next year.

Earlier this month, the date announcement video of 'Pathaan' was finally unveiled, which officially confirmed the film whose rumours have been doing the rounds for the last two years. King Khan was often sighted on the film sets in Mumbai shooting for the actioner in 2021.

'Pathaan' will unite Shah Rukh and Deepika again on screen after their successful outings in the actress' debut film 'Om Shanti Om' in 2007, romantic-comedy 'Chennai Express' in 2013, and action-comedy heist film 'Happy New Year' in 2014. The 2023 release is being helmed by Siddharth Anand, who delivered the biggest blockbuster in 2019 - 'War' starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.



After 'Pathaan', Deepika will collaborate with Siddharth again for 'Fighter' touted as India's first aerial-action thriller which pairs the 'Piku' actress with Hrithik for the very first time on the big screen. It is being bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios and it also marks Anand's debut into production with his own banner Marflix. Earlier slated to release on Republic Day 2023, 'Fighter' has been pushed back to September 28, 2023, to avoid a clash with 'Pathaan'.