Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone set to marry Sunny Deol's son's...? Ranveer Singh played the matchmaker

Deepika Padukone's younger sister Anisha Padukone is reportedly set to tie the knot with her long-time beau Rohan Acharya. Rohan is the great-grandson of legendary director Bimal Roy and is the brother of Drisha Acharya, who is the wife of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol. Thus, Deepika Padukone and Sunny Deol will become related through their extended family.

Who is Anisha Padukone?

Anisha Padkone lives in Bengaluru with her parents, badminton legend Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone. The 34-year-old professional golfer also serves as the CEO of Live Love Laugh, the mental health foundation established by her sister Deepika Padukone in 2015. Her LinkedIn profile reads, "At LiveLoveLaugh, I provide strategic leadership across program development, fundraising, policy outreach and other areas. During my tenure as the CEO, LLL has emerged as a leading voice in India’s mental health sector delivering impactful change in championing marginalised communities."

"I have a degree in Psychology, Sociology and Economics, and have completed a program in Strategic Nonprofit Management from Harvard Business School and Ashoka University. I am a former member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council for Mental Health, and have played golf professionally, representing India at international tournaments", it further adds.

Who is Rohan Acharya?

Rohan Acharya, a Dubai-based entrepreneur, works alongside his father, Sumit Acharya, in the family’s travel business. He is the great-grandson of legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy. His mother, Chimoo Acharya, is the daughter of Rinki Roy Bhattacharya and filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya, with Rinki being Bimal Roy’s daughter. Rohan’s sister, Drisha Acharya, is married to Sunny Deol’s elder son, Karan Deol.

How did Ranveer Singh play the cupid between Anisha and Rohan?

A source close to the development told Deccan Chronicle, "Ranveer Singh could well have played cupid. Ranveer’s parents and Sumit Acharya are very close. It’s a wonderful family, and Anisha and Rohan naturally clicked as they met over several gatherings." The source also stated that a formal announcement from both the families is expected soon.

