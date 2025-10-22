Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha has most adorable nickname for her and Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua, calls her...

The photos of Dua Padukone Singh's toothy smile as she posed for the camera with her parents instantly went viral on social media. However, what caught the most attention was Deepika Padukone's younger sister, Anisha Padukone's nickname, for her baby niece.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh delighted their fans on Diwali as they shared the first-ever glimpse of their daughter, Dua, with the world. Deepika Padukone, in a collaboration post with Ranveer Singh, shared the pictures with the caption “Diwali ki hardik shubhkamnayein” in Hindi, wishing everyone a Happy Diwali, accompanied by smiling and evil eye emojis. The photos of Dua Padukone Singh's toothy smile as she posed for the camera with her parents instantly went viral on social media. However, what caught the most attention was Deepika Padukone's younger sister, Anisha Padukone's nickname, for her baby niece.

What is Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha's nickname for Dua?

As soon as Deepika Padukone shared the photos on her social media, Anisha Padukone commented on it, saying, "This little piece of my heart, my Tingu." Anisha Padukone's nickname for the littlest member of their family won the hearts of netizens, who flooded it with likes.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share Dua's photos

In the photos shared by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, they could be seen dressed in coordinated festive outfits. Deepika Padukone wore a stunning red silk salwar kameez with heavy traditional gold jewelry. Her hair was tied in a bun adorned with jasmine flowers. Ranveer Singh, in an ivory sherwani paired with a layered pearl necklace and sunglasses, exuded his trademark charm. The couple's daughter Dua, dressed in a matching red outfit, looked adorable in her parents' arms.

Another picture captured a serene moment of Deepika Padukone holding Dua close during the Diwali puja. Dua was born in September 2024, nearly five years after Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot.

