Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya, Dhairya portray complex modern relationships in ‘Gehraiyaan’-WATCH Teaser

Directed by Shakun Batra, Amazon Original Movie ‘Gehraiyaan’ stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa as leads along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

‘Gehraiyaan’ is a relationship drama about complex modern relationships. The movie is a relationship drama that dives into the depths of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go, and taking control of ones’ life path. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning on January 25.

Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced the exclusive direct-to-service world premiere of ‘Gehraiyaan’, Shakun Batra’s much-awaited directorial venture.

Manish Menghani, head of content licensing for Amazon Prime Video, said, “Gehraiyaan, our upcoming offering, is one such title that will not only leave a resounding impression on our discerning customers but also cater to cinephiles who appreciate nuanced storytelling. It is a truly special story, masterfully woven by Shakun Batra, who once again showcases his ability to portray complex human emotions.”

Karan Johar, stated, “Gehraiyaan is an intense, real, and honest observation of modern relationships, and Shakun has done a phenomenal job of portraying the complexities of human emotions. That, combined with the cast’s earnest and powerful performances, make the film a truly compelling story. We’re thrilled to premiere Gehraiyaan on to Amazon Prime Video. This is our second collaboration following Shershaah and we are hoping the film, with its universally appealing subject of love and friendship versus one’s ambition, goals, and struggles, will find resonance with audiences in India and across the world.”

Watch Teaser:

Meanwhile, Director Shakun Batra, who is back in the director’s chair after his super-hit ‘Kapoor & Sons’, stated, “Gehraiyaan for me is a not just a movie. It is a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it is a mirror into modern adult relationships, how we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those around. I believe audiences will relate to this film very closely and I am looking forward to receiving the reactions from the audiences across the globe.”

Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions added, “Gehraiyaan for us at Dharma Productions is an experience. It is a special story told in an exceptionally beautiful way. After Kapoor & Sons, Shakun once again shows his skill at handling complex human emotions and relationships. After the phenomenal success of Shershaah we’re excited to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video once again, and to be able to present this movie to audiences, not just across India, but across 240 countries and territories”

"Gehraiyaan is a special project in more ways than one. It marks the coming together of top drawer talent like Shakun Batra, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi who have together told a rivetting story” Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios said.