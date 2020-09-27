Deepika, Shraddha, Sara not summoned again, Karan Johar's party video not under scrutiny now: NCB official

NCB official Mutha Ashok Jain has stated that neither Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan have been summoned again yet, nor is Karan Johar's party video under scrutiny in the case

NCB Director Deputy General (DDG) Mutha Ashok Jain, in his byte to the media, clarfiied certain questions. While he said that Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, who appeared before the agency on Saturday, have not been summoned again, the DDG also said that Karan Johar's viral party video is not under investigation, not in the case, and not now.

On Saturday evening, Jain gave a press statement in which he said that no one has received another summon yet. He said that all the statements recorded on Saturday (from Deepika Padukone, Karishma Prakash, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan) will be presented before court on Sunday.

The DDG refused to answer many questions stating that it is protocol to not reveal anything which happened during the investigation. He however said that all the points will be presented in court today, after which it might become public knowledge, if the court allows it.

Further answering question about probing the viral video from Karan Johar's party in 2019, Jain said that the video is not related to the current investigation, so they are not probing it. When asked if they will ever probe it, the DDG said that he cannot tell what would happen in the future.

Deepika, Sara and Shraddha had appeared before the NCB for the first time. While Deepika accepted being part of the WhatsApp chat and broke down, failing to answer anything about drugs, Shraddha and Sara said that Sushant took drugs in his farmhouse and vanity van. Karishma, who was called for the interrogation the second time, was cross-questioned with Deepika, but the NCB was not satisfied with their answers.