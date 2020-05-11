Deepika Padukone shares unseen pre-wedding photo with 'amma' Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding was one of the most awaited moments in the entertainment industry. The wedding was held in Italy but the pre-wedding festivities kickstarted here in India itself. Deepika had gone to Bengaluru for a Puja which held by her family. A glimpse of the same was seen during the wedding festivities and today the actor shared an unseen photo from the same ceremony.

In the photo, DP is seen posing with her mother Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone. The actor looks pretty as ever in an orange salwar suit by Sabyasachi. While her mother wore a dark yellow saree with a red blouse and Anisha in a beige salwar suit. They are seen smiling sweetly in this candid click.

Deepika captioned the photo stating, "Love You Amma!"

Check out the photo below:

Earlier Deepika had penned a Mother's Day wish which read as "For your unconditional love, for always putting our priorities before your own, for holding us together...every step of the way! And last but not the least, for showing us how to be ridiculously meticulous! (as shown in Exhibit B) We love you! #ujjalapadukone @anjubhavnani #happymothersday @riticulousness @ranveersingh #papasingh @anishapadukone #papapadukone".

Earlier, Deepika had called her mother as the hero of her life. She had said, "We all inspire each other in different ways, but it’s my mother who inspires me the most. She is the backbone of our family. My father is a celebrity and my sister started her golf career, but my mother was never in the spotlight. She is happy taking a backseat. My mother is a real hero in my family."