Deepika Padukone shares poetry she wrote in 7th grade, says it was her ‘first and last’ attempt

Deepika Padukone has shared poetry she wrote in seventh grade. It was her first and last attempt, she mentioned in her Instagram post.

She captioned the post as,” My first AND LAST attempt at writing poetry! This was in grade 7. I was 12. The poem was titled ‘I Am’. We were given the first 2 words that you see…and the rest is history!”



Take a look at the post here:

A few days ago, the 'Om Shanti Om' actress posted photos with the caption, "From being made to feel like a person of colour for as long as I can remember to making it to the cover of one of the world’s most prominent beauty magazines, it has been an arduous and uphill journey of learning, unlearning, growth and evolution."

After seeing this post, several comments criticised her take on skin colour. One of the users tweeted, "Aiyyooo she was bron to a famous father,a model and then a bollywood star. Still playing the victim card for an international magazine!" Another user commented, "But also like she’s an Indian? Who grew up in India? How are you made to feel like a person of color in a country full of people of color?"



For the unversed, the date announcement video of 'Pathaan' was finally unveiled, which officially confirmed the film whose rumours have been doing the rounds for the last two years. King Khan was often sighted on the film sets in Mumbai shooting for the actioner in 2021.

'Pathaan' will unite Shah Rukh and Deepika again on screen after their successful outings in the actress' debut film 'Om Shanti Om' in 2007, romantic-comedy 'Chennai Express' in 2013, and action-comedy heist film 'Happy New Year' in 2014. The 2023 release is being helmed by Siddharth Anand, who delivered the biggest blockbuster in 2019 - 'War' starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.