Bollywood

Deepika Padukone shares cryptic post after influencer targets ‘tiny’ clothes at ‘Gehraiyaan’ promotions

Freddy had shared a post that read, “Newton’s Law of Bollywood. The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyyan release date approaches.”

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 31, 2022, 12:26 PM IST

With a cryptic post, Deepika Padukone responded to influencer Freddy Birdy's criticism about the clothes at the 'Gehraiyaan' promotions.

 

 

 Freddy had shared a post that read, “Newton’s Law of Bollywood. The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyyan release date approaches.” A part of the caption read, “Necklines and hemlines are Gehraiyaan.”

Deepika responded with a cryptic post on her Instagram stories, “Scientists say the universe is made of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons.” She added a ‘#IYKYK’ sticker.

 

Fans were furious with Mrunal Thakur, who apparently liked Freddie’s post. Later on Saturday, taking to Twitter, Mrunal sparred with Deepika’s fans. The fan had shared a post about Mrunal liking the post on Instagram. On which she commented, ‘Get well soon.’

 

 

In another tweet, she wrote, “Bhai you are so mentally sick I wish I could get you some flowers and slam it on your face and thank you for spreading hate! Just to let you know I admire Deepika. Having said that I feel you must get yourself a life, rather than sitting at home and spreading hate, spread love!”

Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor are among the many celebs that follow Freddy Birdy's Instagram page.

Deepika Padukone is looking forward to the release of her film Gehraiyaan on Amazon Prime on February 11.

