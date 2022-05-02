Deepika Padukone shares bloopers from her film shoots, Ranveer Singh calls her 'cutie'

Credit: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently shared bloopers from her films including Piku, Happy New Year, Gehraiyaan, Race 2, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela and Desi Boyz in which she messes up her lines, on Instagram.

The clip features Deepika Padukone forgetting her dialogues from various movies and bursting into laughter. In one of the scenes, the actress can be seen messing up her lines while shooting for Gehraiyaan. She calls Zain ‘Sid’ as it was being played by Siddhant Chaturvedi. After which she tells the camera, “Why do I keep calling him Sid?”

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Messing up my line in 3, 2, 1…” In no time, her husband Ranveer Singh dropped comment and wrote, “cutie.”

Deepika, who made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017, shared the news with her fans and followers by sharing her picture with the images of other jury members including Oscar-winning filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Jeff Nichols, Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Ladj Ly and Joachim Trier.

French actor Vincent Lindon will be the president of the jury.

READ: Deepika Padukone shares poetry she wrote in 7th grade, says it was her ‘first and last’ attempt

The Cannes Film Festival will begin on May 17 and the jury will announce this year's winners at a gala ceremony in Cannes on May 28.

Among the highlights in the competition this year are David Cronenberg's dystopian sci-fi drama 'Crimes of the Future', starring Lea Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Mystery thriller 'Decision to Leave' from South Korean's Park Chan-wook (Oldboy) and 'Showing Up from First Cow' filmmaker Kelly Reichardt, starring Michelle Williams are among others.