On the occasion of their 6th wedding anniversary, Deepika Padukone shared a reel on her Instagram, that hinted about the cosy moments the couple enjoy in their bedroom.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary on Thursday, November 14. To mark this special day, Deepika shared a reel on her Instagram that hints about their bedroom secrets. On her Instagram Stories Deepika shared a romantic reel.

Deepika gave fans a peek into a cosy, intimate moment from their married life. The post featured a reel of a man crawling across a bed, seemingly in search of comfort, with a caption that reads: "Me immediately crawling to my husband’s side of the bed as soon as he leaves for work to get the best sleep ever since it’s warmer, more comfortable, and smells like him." She added a loving message, "Happy Anniversary @Ranveersingh," in her signature affectionate tone.

This story by Deepika can also be called a confession by the actress about how much she loves Ranveer, and how much she misses him after he leaves for work. Earlier in the day, Ranveer also dropped a carousel post, celebrating their anniversary with several adorable photos of the Piku actress. Sharing the photos, Ranveer wrote in the caption, "Every day is Wife Appreciation Day, but today is the main day. #HappyAnniversary @deepikapadukone I love you."

For the unversed, Ranveer and Deepika met on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and soon they both started dating. After Ram-Leela, they came together for Finding Fanny and Bajirao Mastaani and won fans with their sparkling chemistry. Months after their third release, Padmaavat, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony on November 14, 2018, at Villa del Balbianello by Lake Como in Italy.

In 2024, Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in February this year in the form of an Instagram post that simply read ‘September 2024’ surrounded by motifs related to newborn babies. Then, Ranveer and Deepika welcomed their first child, a baby girl Dua Padukone Singh on September 8.

